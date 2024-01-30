Operations Assistant, IETA – Capetown

Reporting jointly to the IETA COO and People Director and based remotely, this full-time position offers you the opportunity to contribute to the operations of a highly respected and impactful, multi-sector member organisation.

IETA is a fast-growing, not-for-profit organisation with a small, dynamic team, based across the globe. As Operations Manager, your role will be to ensure that IETA’s Operations run efficiently and effectively, powering robust operational processes that enable the team to best deliver, develop and grow.

Tasks & Responsibilities:

Own the day-to-day running of operational systems across:

Finance: including owning our internal bookkeeping and interface with our accountant, spend tracking, invoicing and reporting, etc.

People: including assisting in the management of the HR system, including maintaining and updating the expense application and coding. Assistance with onboarding and off-boarding;

People initiatives; administration of interviews, etc.

Travel and Expenses, including policy and user management, account settings and monthly reporting.

Board platform: including posting of minutes, running of votes and board book building.

IT: including asset inventory, security and subscription management.

Competences and Experience Required:

Understanding of operational workflows across People, Finance, Governance and IT

Bookkeeping experience

Great attention to detail and enjoyment of completing / finishing tasks

Ability to work flexibly and with high levels of autonomy, as part of a small team.

Excellent spoken and written English. Knowledge of other languages is an advantage.

At least 3 years of relevant work experience.

Excellent working knowledge of MS suite, particularly Outlook and Teams

Preferred but not essential:

Knowledge of Accounting (AAT), HRM, Travel and Expense systems.

Experience of board / council interface.

Experience working for a Not-for-Profit Organisation.

Passion for sustainability

Place of Work: Ideally, you will be based in Cape Town, South Africa. You will work from your home office, in a time zone compatible with working closely with Europe and North America.

Reporting to: Management reporting line into People Director, working jointly into Operations and People teams

Package: Package will be commensurate with experience

Benefits include 25 days holiday

Why you should apply:

This is an opportunity to contribute to a small team responsible for the entirety of an organisation’s operations, getting into the detail whilst also working with senior members of the team. Your work will support a highly respected and impactful organisation, working to support global climate change action and cooperation.

About IETA:

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) is a non-profit business organisation created in June 1999 to establish a functional international framework for trading in greenhouse gas emission reductions. Our membership includes leading international companies from across the carbon trading cycle. IETA members seek to develop an emissions trading regime that results in real and verifiable greenhouse gas emission reductions, while balancing economic efficiency with environmental integrity and social equity. More info: www.ieta.org.

Apply here: https://internationalemissionstradingassociation.applytojob.com/apply/28bxVQ8xQh/Operations-Manager