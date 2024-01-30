International Policy Analyst, IETA – Singapore

IETA is a non-profit business group championing the power of high integrity carbon markets to reach net-zero targets. We are now recruiting for a junior position to our international policy team, starting as soon as possible. The role will be based in Singapore and occasional international travel will be required.

We offer the opportunity to gain professional experience, meet key stakeholders in climate and energy policymaking, and work in an inspiring environment as part of a dynamic, multicultural and rapidly growing team.

Tasks will include:

Conducting policy research on carbon markets and international climate negotiations.

Engaging with public and private stakeholders on international carbon markets and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Supporting the IETA Secretariat with the execution of the work programme of the Business Partnership for Market Implementation (B-PMI) in South-East Asia.

Supporting with the organisation of workshops and webinars.

Drafting and editing publications, policy documents and regulatory submissions.

Responding to inquiries from IETA members and policymakers.

Updating website content, creating new landing pages, and drafting newsletters.

Requirements:

Interest in and knowledge about international climate policy and carbon markets. Prior work experience in these areas is a plus.

Academic background in economics, environmental science, law, international relations, or a related field.

Fluent in English. Fluency in another relevant language (preferably French, Spanish, Vietnamese, or Bahasa Melayu) is a plus.

Good verbal and written communication skills, fast learner and proactive attitude.

Good organisational skills, flexibility, ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment, prioritize responsibilities and meet multiple deadlines.

All applicants must currently hold a ‘right to work’ Visa for Singapore.

www.ieta.org

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Apply here: https://internationalemissionstradingassociation.applytojob.com/apply/T934OgIYaV/INTERNATIONAL-POLICY-ANALYST-SINGAPORE