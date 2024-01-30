Direct air capture company signs supply agreement to help build large US carbon removal facilities
Published 16:34 on January 30, 2024 / Last updated at 16:34 on January 30, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
A direct air capture (DAC) firm has teamed up with a Canadian climate technology provider to supply core equipment to build three of its projects in the US, as they aim to drive towards commercial scale for the nascent carbon removals type.
A direct air capture (DAC) firm has teamed up with a Canadian climate technology provider to supply core equipment to build three of its projects in the US, as they aim to drive towards commercial scale for the nascent carbon removals type.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.