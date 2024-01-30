EUAs at risk of extending decline but price seen as “good entry point” for compliance –analysts

Published 16:15 on January 30, 2024 / Last updated at 16:15 on January 30, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon prices may extend current losses across the rest of 2024 but the current downturn presents a good entry point for sectors that are naturally short of allowances such as industrials, airlines, and shippers, while UKAs are currently a “bargain”, according to analysts from a bank.