EUAs at risk of extending decline but price seen as “good entry point” for compliance –analysts
Published 16:15 on January 30, 2024 / Last updated at 16:15 on January 30, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon prices may extend current losses across the rest of 2024 but the current downturn presents a good entry point for sectors that are naturally short of allowances such as industrials, airlines, and shippers, while UKAs are currently a “bargain”, according to analysts from a bank.
