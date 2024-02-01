EMEA > Brussels prepares to define permanent carbon storage under ETS rules

Published 12:07 on February 1, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:07 on February 1, 2024  / Sara Stefanini /  EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission is working to tweak EU ETS rules within the coming months to define the projects that can permanently store greenhouse gases - an option which companies may seize upon as a way to purchase fewer carbon allowances. 
