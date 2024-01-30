FEATURE: Cruise industry sails to greener horizons, driven by carbon pricing pressure
Published 16:19 on January 30, 2024 / Last updated at 16:19 on January 30, 2024
The growth in carbon pricing mechanisms faced by the maritime sector will help to further incentivise the cruise industry to decarbonise its fleet, though doing so requires the scale-up of low-carbon fuels and port electrification, which are still at relatively low levels.
