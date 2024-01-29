Forest Carbon Technical Advisor, Wildlife Conservation Society – Phnom Penh

The Wildlife Conservation Society, founded 1895, has clear mission save wildlife wild places across globe. WCS’s goal to conserve world’s largest wild places 16 priority regions, home more than 50% the world’s biodiversity. We currently manage about 500 conservation in than 60 countries.

WCS has been in partnership the Royal Government Cambodia since 1999, providing technical advice support the conservation key habitats species across country.

The WCS program growing rapidly! We expanding our team are looking applications qualified to the following position.

Duty Station: Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

REQUIREMENTS

Required

Master’s degree forestry, environmental science, geography, conservation, a field.

Prior experience familiarity the and implementation large, landscape-level forest conservation rural development projects.

4+ years’ experience the assessment, development implementation forestry land-use projects, preferably the carbon markets under VCS CCB Standards.

Strong analytical writing skills; extreme attention detail.

Professional experience project management project reporting.

Demonstrated professional-level fluency both oral written English required.

Ability travel project sites, required, extended periods.

Preferred

Prior experience the development, validation, verification AFOLU under VCS CCBS.

Experience proposal development grant reporting.

Communication in Khmer.

Demonstrated GIS Remote Sensing competencies.

To successfully satisfy requirements this position, you should:

Have good personal organizational priority setting skills, the ability work effectively under time pressure manage multiple priorities.

Be capable working independently well being effective team player, initiative creativity.

Have demonstrated ability coordinate multiple stakeholders a culturally diverse setting build alliances.

Value information sharing continuous improvement a cooperative atmosphere constructive and learning.

WCS provides competitive salary benefits packages on educational background work experiences. Interested who the above qualifications apply by emailing application and CV (by combining into single PDF file) together salary requirements the names contact information three references email provided the details. Only short-listed will notified.

Apply here: https://www.bongthom.com/job_detail/forest_carbon_technical_advisor_28154.html