Junior Environmental Economists/Policy Analysts, OECD – Paris

Company Description

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an international organisation comprised of 38 member countries, that works to build better policies for better lives. Our mission is to promote policies that will improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world. Together with governments, policy makers and citizens, we work on establishing evidence-based international standards, and finding solutions to a range of social, economic and environmental challenges. From improving economic performance and creating jobs to fostering strong education and fighting international tax evasion, we provide a unique forum and knowledge hub for data and analysis, exchange of experiences, best-practice sharing, and advice on public policies and international standard-setting.

The OECD Environment Directorate (ENV), in line with the strategic objectives of the Secretary General, provides relevant and timely information, analysis and advice to support governments in identifying and implementing the environmental policies needed to support a cleaner, more resource-efficient and low-carbon green growth path. The Directorate currently comprises approximately 220 staff members (economists, statisticians, scientists, engineers, administrative staff, consultants and trainees) working across a broad range of environmental issues such as: green growth, climate change, biodiversity, water, eco-innovation, circular economy, resource productivity and waste, environmental policy tools and evaluation, safety of chemicals, biotechnology and nanomaterials, and linkages between environment and tax, agriculture, transport, development assistance, trade and investment policies. For more information, please refer to www.oecd.org/env.

Job Description

The Climate, Biodiversity and Water (CBW) Division of the OECD Environment Directorate is looking for several Junior Policy Analysts to contribute to the activities of the Climate Change Expert Group (CCXG). The CCXG provides a forum for promoting dialogue and enhancing understanding of key issues in the international climate change negotiations under the UNFCCC and for implementation of the Paris Agreement. The CCXG undertakes impartial analysis of various technical international climate change issues and develops papers in consultation with a range of countries and experts.

The successful candidate(s) will have a strong background in undertaking research and policy analysis and in drafting succinct analytical papers/reports. The selected candidate(s) will report to the Senior Analyst and/or Team Lead in the CCXG team.

Main Responsibilities

Research, drafting and analysis

Contribute to the research and drafting of analytical papers on various issues related to the international climate change negotiations and implementation of the Paris Agreement, as requested by CCXG delegates.

Monitor key developments within the UNFCCC process and national climate policy implementation relevant for ongoing and potential future CCXG work.

Stakeholder engagement, outreach and events

Under the guidance of the Team Lead, and working closely with relevant colleagues, support the organisation of CCXG events, including the biannual Global Forum on the Environment and Climate Change and CCXG Meeting.

Contribute to planning and preparing CCXG inputs to UNFCCC conferences, including presenting results of relevant CCXG analyses.

Participate in relevant UNFCCC conferences, including following negotiations on different agenda items which are relevant for ongoing and potential future CCXG work.

Participate in external events, internal meetings, and webinars on behalf of the team to e.g. gather information, identify relevant contacts, share insights and developments with relevant ENV and other colleagues to inform ongoing work.

Provide support as needed to related meetings and other activities involving the CCXG team.

Communications and fundraising

Provide updates and draft relevant communication materials, including briefings and speeches to promote CCXG work; update the CCXG website working closely with colleagues

Support fundraising activities by the CCXG team including preparing activity reports and developing funding proposals, under the guidance of the Senior Policy Analyst and/or Team Lead.

Qualifications

Candidate’s profile

Academic Background

An advanced university degree in climate change policy, environmental policy and economics, environmental sciences, international climate law or a related field.

Professional Background

Three years of experience undertaking research, conducting policy analysis, and drafting papers/reports on climate policy issues, preferably within an international organisation, national administration or agency, research institute or organisation.

Conceptual and practical knowledge and understanding of selected aspects of the on-going international climate negotiations and climate policy issues (e.g. mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, transparency, climate finance).

Experience in conducting qualitative and quantitative research and analysis.

Experience with the organisation of meetings, workshops, and conferences with a diverse range of participants would be an advantage.

Ability to work independently and to engage in professional development activities in a diverse and international environment would also be an advantage, based on previous relevant experience (e.g. internships, study abroad semesters, etc.).

Communication and Languages

Excellent written and oral command of one of the two official languages of the OECD (English and French) and working knowledge of, or willingness to learn, the other.

Knowledge of other languages would be an asset

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to convey complex analysis simply and clearly in a style and tone appropriately tailored to the audience.

Core Competencies

OECD staff are expected to demonstrate behaviours aligned to six core competencies which will be assessed as part of this hiring processes: Vision and Strategy (Level 1); Enable People (Level 1); Ethics and Integrity (Level 1); Collaboration and Horizontality (Level 1); Achieve Results (Level 2); Innovate and Embrace Change (Level 2).

To learn more about the definitions for each competency for levels 1-3, please refer to OECD Core Competencies.

Languages

Fluency in one of the two OECD official languages (English and French) and knowledge of the other, with a commitment to reach a good working level.

Additional Information

Closing Date: This vacancy will be filled as soon as possible, and applications should reach us no later than midnight 11/02/2024 (CEST).

Contract Duration: 13 months fixed term appointment, with the possibility of renewal.

What the OECD offers

Depending on level of experience, monthly salary starts at 5,044 EUR, plus allowances based on eligibility, exempt of French income tax.

Salary Information

Please note that the appointment may be made at one grade lower in the specified job family, based on the qualifications and professional experience of the selected applicant. (Internal and external)

Selection Process

For retained candidates, video-recorded interviews and possibly written tests are foreseen in mid/late-February– exact dates to be confirmed.

The OECD is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes the applications of all qualified candidates [who are nationals of OECD member countries]*, irrespective of their racial or ethnic origin, opinions or beliefs, gender, sexual orientation, health or disabilities.

The OECD promotes an optimal use of resources in order to improve its efficiency and effectiveness. Staff members are encouraged to actively contribute to this goal.

Apply here: https://www.impactpool.org/jobs/1032164