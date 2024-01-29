Climate Change Analyst, InfluenceMap – Hybrid (Canada)

Are you a research or data professional seeking a new challenge? Perhaps you are looking to start a career as an analyst? Do you have a desire to make a positive impact on the climate and biodiversity crises by working with an innovative global think tank? If so, we want to hear from you!

InfluenceMap is a world-renowned non-profit organization working on cutting-edge climate and sustainability issues. We are best known for the platform, which analyses corporate lobbying on climate change and biodiversity loss. Other workstreams include the platform, assessing the financial sector. Our work has been , used by hundreds of investors, and informed numerous campaigns. With offices in London, New York, Tokyo, and Seoul, joining our team of 60+ professionals presents the opportunity to be part of a growing, friendly, and dynamic team. You will work with our global network of partners who are helping develop our cutting-edge content, shaping team culture as we evolve as an organization.

About this Role

This is an exciting position, joining our growing team working in North America. You will be a key member of our team assessing corporate climate policy engagement and will work within our global LobbyMap program. Through mastering our methodology and processes, the opportunity exists to become a specialist in corporate climate policy engagement in Canada.

Full training on our research methods and effective communication of our results will be provided. Our approach is highly data-oriented, emphasizing accuracy, consistency and great attention to detail. InfluenceMap’s work is widely used by finance, the media, and other stakeholders, and we place great importance on the ability to communicate our content (both written and verbal) effectively.

This is a data and analysis intensive role. Your responsibilities will be reflective of your skills in being thorough, consistent, and scientific in your work. They include:

Tracking and analyzing information according to InfluenceMap’s proprietary systems

Researching and analyzing Corporate Canada’s engagement with and influence over climate change policy, with responsibilities for maintaining relevant parts of InfluenceMap’s global LobbyMap database and platform.

Communicating our content verbally and in written form, both internally and to our external users

Helping to improve our methodology

You will report to a Director at InfluenceMap. We have teams based in the UK, Japan, Korea, and the US.

Requirements

To be successful in this role at InfluenceMap, you should have:

Outstanding analytical skills, with a very strong attention to detail

Superb research skills, with an interest in investigative research

Excellent presentation skills; able to communicate complex issues and data-driven analysis concisely and convincingly to external stakeholders

Advanced IT and software skills across a range of common applications

Fluent in English with excellent writing skills

French language skills are beneficial

Right to work in Canada

We are an enthusiastic, highly motivated, mission-aligned team. We are seeking a candidate with a similar outlook.

Benefits

Details of Benefits:

This is a full-time employment, starting as soon as possible

You will work in one of our key partner’s office in Canada. Our policy allows flexible remote working, so being based elsewhere in Ontario province is possible.

Salary CAD 65k package + statutory benefits + international travel benefits

Extra 3 paid days Christmas closure

If you are excited about this role, but your experience does not align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or have transferable skills that would be valuable to our team.

Please apply via the link below by Thursday, 29th February 2024. Early applications welcomed.

Apply here: https://apply.workable.com/influencemap/j/907027F9AA/