UNEP FI: Nature disclosure standards need more consistency on metrics

Nature-related disclosure standards need more consistency across their requirements for metrics for measuring the state of nature, the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) has said in a market report.

Further consensus building across seven key assessment methodologies is needed to strengthen their recommendations, UNEP FI said in a report published on Monday.

The report presented findings across nature standards from organisations including Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

In the use of metrics for measuring nature, “ample scientific research already exists and there is a need to promote consistency across frameworks and standards on the best practice”, UNEP FI said.

“While the inclusion of metrics is core to assessment and disclosure, there are varying levels of flexibility in the choice of metrics that are required or recommended to disclose across the approaches,” UNEP FI said.

Lack of unified global agreement on nature-related metrics is often said to be the greatest barrier holding back the scaling of investments in biodiversity, though the level of detail on indicators across standards has ramped up significantly over the last year.

Both GRI and TNFD prescribe specific metrics that companies need to disclose, while expecting companies to go beyond them, the report said. TNFD has a set of 14 core disclosure metrics on nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities, while recommending companies disclose other more relevant metrics.

The ESRS standard on biodiversity and ecosystems prescribes only two specific metrics, including the hectares of sites owned, leased, or managed in or near biodiversity-sensitive areas that the company is negatively affecting.

For other nature-related issues, ESRS allows companies the flexibility to choose their metrics, while recommending they should cover certain areas depending on their impacts.

CDP’s disclosure requirements in its forests and water security questionnaires has “limited” flexibility, UNEP FI said.

Companies are expected to disclose certain metrics, such as the percentage of commodity volumes verified as deforestation- and/or conversion-free, as well as the percentage of water risks reported that are physical, under CDP.

TRANSITION TO MANDATORY

The report focuses on trends in the definitions of environmental concepts, disclosure implications, and the relationship between business, finance and nature.

It was based on research conducted between April and November 2023 including interviews with representatives at each standards organisation.

Overall, the report found increasing alignment in key concepts such as materiality definitions. “Continued efforts to improve alignment are however needed to provide clarity and streamline the requirements for companies.”

The transition from voluntary to mandatory disclosure requirements is “likely” to continue, with ESRS expected to become mandatory this month for the first group of companies.

Countries including the UK, Japan, New Zealand, and South Africa have expressed interest in introducing regulation to support TNFD-aligned disclosure, the report added.

Other key findings included:

Variation in the expected detail of disclosures between opposite ends of corporate supply chains

Differences in the expected level of guidance for sectors with high nature dependencies

An increasing number of approaches expecting companies to set targets on specific dependencies, impacts, risks or opportunities at locations

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

