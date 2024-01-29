People Operations Manager, Fauna & Flora – Cambridge, UK

At Fauna & Flora, our shared purpose is to protect the diversity of life on Earth, for the survival of the planet and its people. We work closely with local conservation partners around the world to save nature, together. We harness this collective expertise to inspire positive change globally.

This role will serve as technical lead for the continued development and expansion of Fauna and Flora’s portfolio of REDD+ projects in priority landscapes. You will play a key role in linking these unique forest landscapes, their biodiversity, and the Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities on the frontline of conserving them, with sustainable and equitable climate finance. The voluntary carbon market, and nature-based approaches including REDD+, are emerging from a period of intense scrutiny and evolution. At this time of change, opportunity and increasing need, Fauna & Flora is seeking an experienced and dynamic individual to support selected regional projects and partners to establish high-quality REDD+ initiatives that effectively protect and restore forest carbon stocks and biodiversity, and empower and benefit the stewards of the land.

You will have a cutting-edge understanding of the technical requirements for high quality REDD+ projects, including robust knowledge of forest carbon accounting and REDD+ standards and methodologies, a commitment to nature-based climate solutions that place people and nature at their core, and an ability to work swiftly but highly collaboratively to advance the development of projects. You will have excellent leadership, people management and communication skills; and the ability to combine your senior technical expertise with sound judgement to navigate complex situations.

The closing date for applications is 12 February 2024.

Apply here: https://www.fauna-flora.org/about/career/senior_adviser_redd/?utm_source=carbonpulse&utm_medium=&utm_campaign=job

