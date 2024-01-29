VCM Report: Carbon credit prices edge lower, cookstoves shrug off bad press

Published 17:13 on January 29, 2024 / Last updated at 17:13 on January 29, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay

A few big ticket bids kept interest alive in the voluntary carbon market last week that generally edged lower amid thin liquidity, bashed by another bout of bad press.