VCM Report: Carbon credit prices edge lower, cookstoves shrug off bad press
Published 17:13 on January 29, 2024 / Last updated at 17:13 on January 29, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary
A few big ticket bids kept interest alive in the voluntary carbon market last week that generally edged lower amid thin liquidity, bashed by another bout of bad press.
A few big ticket bids kept interest alive in the voluntary carbon market last week that generally edged lower amid thin liquidity, bashed by another bout of bad press.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.