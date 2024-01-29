India launches framework to introduce voluntary carbon markets to agriculture
Published 12:58 on January 29, 2024 / Last updated at 12:58 on January 29, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
India has launched a framework to introduce a voluntary carbon market in the agriculture sector so that particularly small- and mid-sized farming businesses can benefit from the sale of carbon credits, the country’s agriculture minister said on Monday.
India has launched a framework to introduce a voluntary carbon market in the agriculture sector so that particularly small- and mid-sized farming businesses can benefit from the sale of carbon credits, the country’s agriculture minister said on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.