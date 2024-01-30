Management platform raises $10 mln to help carbon project developers streamline operations, ditch spreadsheets
Published 10:00 on January 30, 2024 / Last updated at 18:29 on January 29, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A software platform to aid project developers manage the lifecycle of carbon credits has raised $10 million across two funding rounds, which it will use to grow its team and capabilities.
