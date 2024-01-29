Commercial and Carbon Trading Analyst, Corporate Carbon – Sydney

If you enjoy working in a small, but rapidly growing team and seek variety in your role, you will thrive working for Corporate Carbon. Perfect opportunity for a graduate or recent graduate to get a foot in the door of Australia’s most exciting industry.

About Corporate Carbon

Corporate Carbon, incorporating the Corporate Carbon Group of Companies, is one of Australia’s largest multi sector carbon project developers. We create new solutions for carbon market participation from carbon abatement activities. Our involvement ensures emissions reductions and co-benefits for the environment, individuals and businesses.

Our vision is: Sustainable planet. Better future. Our purpose is to accelerate global transformation and transition to a decarbonised economy. We demonstrate leadership in carbon project development, leveraging technology, innovation and navigating complexities – through multiple methodologies in multiple sectors.

We value respect, leadership, excellence, collaboration and flexibility.

We are a highly innovative company, experiencing strong growth. We have built a strong reputation as thought leaders in the climate sector.

Join our team and enjoy a work-life balance that’s second to none! Our company offers a fantastic hybrid & remote working policy that allows you significant working location flexibility. You’ll also receive two bonus leave days per year to recharge your batteries and come back stronger. When you are at the office, our building’s on-site gym and health facilities will keep you in top shape, while our Employee Assistance Program will provide you with the support you need to overcome any challenges that come your way. And that’s just the beginning! We want our team to feel valued and appreciated.

The role

Working with a range of internal and external stakeholders, we approach carbon activities with a proactive and innovative mindset. From carbon credit creation to sale, we enable our clients to monetise carbon abatement activities and secure viable returns from the Australian market. Corporate Carbon is also a project owner – and owns several properties on which we are undertaking a range of carbon projects.

The purpose of the newly created Commercial & Carbon Trading Analyst role is to support Corporate Carbon’s expanding trading operations by assisting with the execution and settlement of trades under the direction of the Head of Carbon Trading. Additionally, the role will support the deal structuring team through research, analysis, and modelling of financial considerations, along with related deal execution and administrative support. These functions are crucial to the company’s growth and success in the carbon trading market. Suitable for a Grad or someone early within their career, make the role your own!

You will be provided with the opportunity to contribute to meeting Australia’s climate change targets and solving one of the most important problems of our time. Your work environment will be agile, engaging and flexible. You will receive a competitive salary package and significant on the job training and professional development.

Flexible working arrangements include a combination of working from home and the Sydney CBD.

About you

• Accountable: Take responsibility for my own performance, initiative, actions, impact on others and team performance – and encourage this in others.

• Striving: Show drive and motivation in the interests of the business and clients, identify opportunities, be proactive around improvements, focus on goals and prioritise work for greatest impact. Take reasonable and well calculated risks in the interest of the business and within boundaries. Seek out boundaries when unsure.

• Growth mindset: Invite challenge, encourage genuine debate, be able to make difficult decisions and take bold actions. Commit to life-long learning and personal growth, develop self-awareness, and be proactive in seeking improvement and feedback.

• Adaptable: Embrace change and flexibility, demonstrate comfort with ambiguity and complexity, and support others through transition. Maintain calmness and persistence in the face of challenge or adversity, adjust and bounce back from challenging experiences.

• Authentic: Communicate honestly and openly, maintain integrity, express my views and align intent with impact. Apply high standards of ethical behaviour and demonstrates our values.

Knowledge and experience

• Tertiary qualification in business, finance, economic, mathematics, statistics or equivalent discipline.

• Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and project management skills.

• Demonstrated financial analysis and modelling capability.

• Awareness of emissions reduction projects and/or decarbonisation efforts within the agriculture, mining, oil and gas, energy, energy efficiency, transport or waste industry.

• Skills and experience using a variety of computer applications (Including advanced MS Office Excel).

• Recent graduate with up to 2 years’ relevant experience, which may include trading in carbon and/or energy markets.

More information and how to apply

You can find out more by reading our overview of what it’s like to work for Corporate Carbon: https://www.corporatecarbon.com.au/s/220302-Working-with-Corporate-Carbon-Overview.pdf

Review the detailed Role Description: https://www.corporatecarbon.com.au/s/240115-Role-Description-Commercial-Carbon-Trading-Analyst.pdf

If you meet the criteria and think Corporate Carbon could be the right place for you, email us your resume and application at info@corporatecarbon.com.au.