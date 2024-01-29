Conservation Science Initiatives Senior Manager, Conservation International – Various Locations

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, biodiversity, and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

POSITION SUMMARY – This position is based in La Paz-Bolivia, Bogota-Colombia, San Jose-Costa Rica, Quito-Ecuador, Georgetown-Guyana, Mexico City-Mexico, Lima-Peru, Paramaribo-Suriname, Brazil (remote)

The Conservation Science Initiatives Program Manager will support CI’s efforts to advance transformative efforts at the intersection of science, climate change, and biodiversity conservation. The Conservation Science Initiatives Program Manager is a critical position, based in the Moore Center for Science (MCS), responsible for coordinating and driving forward three projects that aim to accelerate and scale conservation science, raise awareness of effective solutions, and deliver innovations crucial to address the urgent challenges posed by climate change and biodiversity loss. These projects center on integrating technology and new scientific findings into high-priority conservation efforts ranging from AI to land use planning and the non-carbon climate benefits provided by tropical forests.

The Program Manager will provide active management support to a diverse team of scientists, researchers, and conservation experts within MCS, across other divisions within the organization, and with external collaborators. The successful applicant will have demonstrated program management experience in the conservation or development sectors, be highly resourceful, and be able to fulfill a range of program management functions (including strategic planning, budget development, and management, event planning and facilitation, tracking outputs, and ensuring their timely delivery, donor reporting fundraising, and communications) and have excellent people management and coordination skills. This role represents an exciting opportunity for the successful applicant to gain invaluable insight and experience in a major program of work, with an opportunity to grow and expand as a professional over time.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Develops program strategies, objectives, and work plans, and creates and co-manages project budgets to ensure efficient resource allocation to meet project milestones.

Ensures that the team is accountable for timelines and deliverables for all projects and workstreams. Identifies potential risks and challenges and develops mitigation strategies to ensure the successful implementation of projects.

Develops and implements project management systems, providing regular progress reports to internal and external stakeholders.

Effectively builds relationships with stakeholders including donors, government and NGOs, technical colleagues, and other partners important to program success.

Ensures meetings are scheduled, follow-up communicated, and progress tracked.

Organizes and coordinates/facilitates internal/external workshops, both at CI HQ in Arlington, Virginia, and in partnership with CI’s country programs, as needed.

Supports projects in the development of communications materials. Facilitates the dissemination of project findings, ensuring that lessons learned, and successful strategies are shared both within the organization and with the broader conservation community.

Coordinates with finance, operations, and other relevant staff (e.g., grant management staff) across CI, to manage the administrative side of the program, including external grants, contracts, subcontracts, and consultancies.

Ensures compliance with CI policies, funding agreements, and local requirements.

Supports the development of fundraising proposals and works with colleagues to ensure all donor requirements are met (e.g., interim reporting).

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Typical office environment.

Travel: 10%

Guidance on flexible work arrangements will be shared during the interview process.

This is a fixed-term assignment expected to be 1 year.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Bachelor’s degree in biology, environmental science, international development, or related field (or a combination of education and experience).

5 to 7 years of related work experience.

Demonstrated program or project management experience, preferably in the conservation, NGO, advocacy, or related for-profit arena.

Demonstrated success in at least one of the following aspects of program management – budget development, fundraising, and/or grant management.

Ability to synthesize and disseminate information rapidly and effectively.

Ability to manage high-level relationships and communications both inside and outside an organization.

Ability to manage “up” for individuals with limited time and competing demands.

Proven ability to multitask and meet priorities. Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities and under minimal supervision.

Familiarity with climate change, biodiversity, ecosystem services, and other information associated with natural climate solutions and nature-based solutions.

Outstanding interpersonal skills and ability to communicate effectively with diverse people and cultures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Spanish.

Preferred

Graduate-level study or Masters degree.

Proven ability to assist in fundraising and the strategies that led to fundraising success.

Experience With science communication.

Demonstrated success translating technical content into accessible communications materials for a variety of audiences.

Familiarity with innovative technologies and methodologies in conservation science.

Familiarity with natural climate solutions (NCS) and nature-based solutions (NBS).

A high degree of self-motivation and ability to simplify complex problems and “think out of the box.”

Demonstrated track record as a strong team worker.

Willingness to learn new skills.

Basic Spanish, Portuguese, or French desirable.

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter.

Application Deadline: February 20, 2024 (11:49 PM EST)

Apply here: https://phh.tbe.taleo.net/phh04/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=CONSERVATION&cws=39&rid=2200

Closing Date: February 20, 2024