Americas > New York officials detail preliminary analysis of impacts from statewide cap-and-invest

Published 00:21 on January 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:21 on January 27, 2024  / Graham Gibson /  Americas, US

Officials from two New York agencies outlined in a webinar Friday a preliminary analysis of potential market effects and wider impacts of the state's future cap-and-invest programme under different modeled price-ceiling scenarios, finding that all substantially reduce emissions, but obligating electricity could result in leakage and higher costs.
