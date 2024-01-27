Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
> New York officials detail preliminary analysis of impacts from statewide cap-and-invest
Published 00:21 on January 27, 2024 / Last updated at 00:21 on January 27, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
Officials from two New York agencies outlined in a webinar Friday a preliminary analysis of potential market effects and wider impacts of the state's future cap-and-invest programme under different modeled price-ceiling scenarios, finding that all substantially reduce emissions, but obligating electricity could result in leakage and higher costs.
