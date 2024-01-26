Axis and allies: Researchers map countries likely to support, oppose EU’s CBAM

Researchers have identified the countries most likely to the support the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and therefore which governments are most willing to accept it amid an objective of securing the policy’s survival and broader adoption globally.