Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas
> Speculators slash North American carbon market holdings across the board, CFTC reports WCA after four-week gap
Speculators slash North American carbon market holdings across the board, CFTC reports WCA after four-week gap
Published 23:59 on January 26, 2024 / Last updated at 00:08 on January 27, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
Speculators reduced their positions and producers picked up holdings across North American carbon allowances, while information regarding Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) was finally disclosed after a month-long hiatus, data published by the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Friday showed.
Speculators reduced their positions and producers picked up holdings across North American carbon allowances, while information regarding Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) was finally disclosed after a month-long hiatus, data published by the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Friday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy