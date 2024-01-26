Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific
> Japan to boost J-Credit supply with new project registrations
Japan to boost J-Credit supply with new project registrations
Published 10:06 on January 26, 2024
Japan’s J-Credit certification committee on Friday registered 32 new projects to start earning credits under the scheme, while issuing some 75,000 units to existing programmes.
