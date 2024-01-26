Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific > CN Markets: CEAs stable, CCER liquidity remains low despite market relaunch

Published 10:49 on January 26, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:49 on January 26, 2024  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, China

Allowances in the Chinese carbon market rose slightly over the past week amid lukewarm demand, while the national offset market saw liquidity remain sluggish even after the official restart of the national voluntary programme.
