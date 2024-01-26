Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific
> Japanese trading house to develop woody biomass project in Indonesia
Japanese trading house to develop woody biomass project in Indonesia
Published 08:12 on January 26, 2024 / Last updated at 08:12 on January 26, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
A Japanese trading house has teamed up with a Nordic biomaterial solution provider for the sustainable utilisation of woody biomass, targeting emissions reductions from use of forest resources in Indonesia, it announced Friday.
A Japanese trading house has teamed up with a Nordic biomaterial solution provider for the sustainable utilisation of woody biomass, targeting emissions reductions from use of forest resources in Indonesia, it announced Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy