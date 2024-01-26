Director, Forest Management Program Development and Innovation, Verra – Remote (Worldwide)

Job Title: Director, Forest Management Program Development and Innovation

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Reports To: Senior Director, Forest Carbon Program Development and Innovation

The Opportunity

Verra seeks an innovative leader for our global afforestation, reforestation and revegetation (ARR) and improved forest management (IFM). We’re looking for a big-picture thinker with voluntary carbon market experience and excellent forest carbon technical abilities to help us make the most of the many opportunities to increase climate change mitigation through forest management activities.

The Role

This person will lead Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard forest management program development and innovation team and grow our impact in ARR and IFM globally.

Overseeing the development and revision of Verra’s IFM and ARR methodologies

Supporting the integration of digital measurement, reporting, and verification (DMRV) in Verra’s forest management methodologies and VCS Program requirements

Leading the exploration of issues such as leakage and other potential updates for the forthcoming Version 5 of the VCS Program (in collaboration with stakeholders and Verra’s technology solutions, audit and accreditation, sustainable development, and project review teams)

Managing appropriate stakeholder engagement, communications, and training in all areas of forest management innovation

Representing Verra at industry-related events as a thought leader, including leading panel discussions and giving presentations

Our Team

You will work with three direct reports on the forest management side, and REDD-focused colleagues as part of the Forest Carbon Program Development and Innovation team. You’ll also work closely with VCS Program development staff and project quality reviewers. Colleagues are in multiple time zones.

Verrans come from diverse locations and backgrounds; our staff includes carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, and auditors.

We are committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

What we’d like to see

An innovative mindset and a focus on how to increase Verra’s impact in mitigating climate change through forest management activities

12+ years overall experience, the majority of which is in the forest carbon space

Strong understanding of GHG accounting in the forest carbon context; experience with carbon project methodologies

Understanding of and realistic optimism about the power of new technologies in the forest management space

Outstanding team management skills and experience mentoring junior staff

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Professional network of contacts in the ARR and IFM forestry/forest carbon space

Working at Verra

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods, and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors.

We’ve created a culture of flexibility and autonomy. You’ll be able to work with remote teams from diverse countries and industries. Wherever possible, we aim to find mutually agreeable solutions for international hiring.

For this position, the salary range is between 130,000 – 170,000 USD. The compensation band is based on a U.S. base salary range and shares the min and max base salary for the position. This position is eligible for remote work.

The final compensation offered will be contingent upon role, level, and location. Our Talent team can share the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located

Paid time off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days vacation, 7 days of annual sick leave, holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances

Funds to support professional development

Verra is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in all our work. Achieving that commitment is crucial for us to embody our established values: Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration. We actively celebrate belonging among our team members’ different abilities, sexual orientations, ethnicity, faith, and gender.

How to Apply

Please send us a cover letter (not to exceed one page) and your resume or CV (not to exceed two pages).

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. As such, we conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.

Apply here: https://verra.bamboohr.com/careers/230

Closing Date: February 25, 2024