Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas
> US DOE allocates $254 mln to industrial decarbonisation
US DOE allocates $254 mln to industrial decarbonisation
Published 20:45 on January 25, 2024 / Last updated at 20:47 on January 25, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US
The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced Thursday the disbursement of awards to 49 projects nationwide geared to reduce industrial greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as additional available funding opportunities to tackle decarbonisation challenges in hard-to-abate industries.
The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced Thursday the disbursement of awards to 49 projects nationwide geared to reduce industrial greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as additional available funding opportunities to tackle decarbonisation challenges in hard-to-abate industries.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy