Washington House committee advances WCI linkage, debates speculator study bills for cap-and-invest
Published 01:17 on January 26, 2024 / Last updated at 01:17 on January 26, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US
Members of the Washington House Environment and Energy Committee advanced a bill intended to facilitate linkage between the state's young cap-and-invest programme and the California-Quebec carbon market on Thursday, while also hearing testimony and debating issues around a proposal to study the inclusion of speculators in allowance auctions.
