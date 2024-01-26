WCI Markets: WCA prices plummet below CCAs amid Washington programme uncertainty

Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Published 01:30 on January 26, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:30 on January 26, 2024  / Bijeta Lamichhane /  Americas, Canada, US

Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices took a nosedive following verification of a ballot initiative aimed at repealing the state's Climate Commitment Act, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices once again briefly broke to new all-time highs earlier in the week.
