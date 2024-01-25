Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas > Drax launches US-based carbon removals business

Drax launches US-based carbon removals business

Published 12:17 on January 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:17 on January 25, 2024  / Sara Stefanini /  Americas, EMEA, International, Voluntary

UK power company Drax is setting up a new US-based business unit to develop and build large-scale carbon removal projects internationally, it announced on Thursday.
UK power company Drax is setting up a new US-based business unit to develop and build large-scale carbon removal projects internationally, it announced on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.