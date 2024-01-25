Survey adds pressure on SBTi to allow carbon credits for Scope 3 emissions targets

Published 13:13 on January 25, 2024 / Last updated at 13:35 on January 25, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary

Pressure is mounting on the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to allow companies to use carbon credits to meet emissions reductions targets, after a survey of corporate big hitters found a healthy majority said it would galvanise meeting their mitigation goals.