EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:32 on January 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:32 on January 25, 2024  / Alessandro Vitelli /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices fell back on Thursday morning as the surge of buying interest that had driven prices back above €65.00 in midweek dried up, while energy markets retreated, encouraging a resumption of more aggressive EUA selling.
