California ARB issues first offsets of 2024, more than two-thirds DEBs-tagged

Published 23:36 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 23:36 on January 24, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US

California issued its first compliance-grade offsets of the year, with more than two-thirds of issued credits tagged with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), while over 1.1 million credits saw their invalidation periods expire, according to data published by state regulator ARB on Wednesday.