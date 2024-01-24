Manager, Market Strategy & Engagement, Native – US (Remote)

Manager, Market Strategy & Engagement

Location: US-based remote

Native, a PBC is seeking a Manager focused on Market Strategy and Client Engagement. This position is a dynamic, exciting opportunity to significantly shape the trajectory of a market leading organization, and the success and sustainability of global climate actions through carbon projects.

In this role, your work will focus on fostering trusted partnerships with current and future clients to drive top line revenue growth. You’ll directly influence the catalytic impact Native’s projects have on community and landscape levels, and join a team poised for powerful growth and lasting change.

Diverse perspectives and experiences make our team and our work more impactful. We’re committed to building an equitable, and inclusive work environment where we can continually learn from each other, and in turn can strengthen the people, communities, and companies at the heart of Native’s climate action initiatives.

Your scope of work

Client Engagement (85%)

Contribute to top line revenue for Native’s project portfolio through sales of climate action projects and carbon credits for new and existing clients utilising your experience in developing and negotiating commercial structures

Establish and lead relationships with corporates, investors, governments, key carbon market stakeholders, and others who have the potential to significantly support and expand Native’s project portfolio

Grow and track a robust pipeline of well-qualified prospects for Native’s offerings

Contribute expertise and experience to the ongoing development of Native’s business strategy

Occasionally represent Native in collaborative forums, networks, partnerships and conferences through speaking engagements, publications and participation, both virtual and in-person

Market Strategy (15%)

Influence the development of Native’s business strategy, project development, and growth plan by providing insights and intelligence from the market to the Native team

Leverage Native’s reputation, our point of view, our access to key stakeholders, and your expertise to influence the carbon market in ways that lead to authentic climate action

What you bring

Experience in the carbon sector through relationships with carbon buyers, consultants, carbon credit ratings agencies, or others

Demonstrated ability to successfully plan, build, manage, and close sales through a demand pipeline

Collaborate to drive conversations focused on business strategy and sustainability goals with corporate sustainability leaders

Experience with commercial structuring, contracting, and negotiation skills with a diverse pool of clients and internal stakeholders

Familiarity and experience using Salesforce to track and improve sales cycle

Results-driven team player with a high degree of emotional intelligence and strong interpersonal skills

Proven ability to implement motivating ideas through a process-oriented approach, resulting in impactful, decisive actions and results

Effective, intercultural, and dynamic communication, presentation and networking-building skills

Experience in management consulting or MBA preferred

Benefits

Competitive compensation and PTO

Participation in Native’s equity program

Employer-sponsored healthcare (medical, dental, vision)

Life and short-term disability insurance

Flexible-spending account

401K and employer match

Paid volunteer time

Flexible working hours

Home office set up stipend

Monthly work-from-home stipend

About Native

Since 2000, Native has worked with companies to develop authentic solutions to their sustainability challenges and to implement community and landscape-scale projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen businesses, and contribute to progress on climate change around the world.

We construct unique projects to meet climate goals, drive business value, and deliver tangible benefits to stakeholder communities – from partners and customers to employees and shareholders. Our methods enable companies to put their sustainability strategies into practice by investing in new climate action projects within their value chain. Since Native’s founding, we have prioritized projects that promote equity and agency by generating economic, social and resilience benefits to indigenous and local communities.

FAQs

What’s Native’s approach to remote work?

Native is a remote-first company, with most roles able to be fully remote within the United States, including the Director, MS&E.

What are Native’s return-to-office plans?

Native has an office space in Burlington, VT that is available to employees. Native will not be requiring employees to report to work in person unless their specific role requires it and is designated as such. This role of Director, Market Strategies & Engagement does not need to be in the office and will be full-time remote. When possible, Native’s full team comes together in person twice per year.

What’s the interview process like?

After submitting an application, if you’re selected to move forward, you will be contacted by our team for an interview. After your initial interview, you will meet two or three times with various members of the hiring team, and finally present a case study or hiring exercise to the hiring team.

Apply here: https://native-a-public-benefit-corporation.breezy.hr/p/86546ae8590e-manager-market-strategy-engagement?state=published

Closing Date: February 29, 2024