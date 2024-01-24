Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Aviation/CORSIA
> Projects for sustainable aviation fuels mushrooming in the EU, but finance needed -NGO
Projects for sustainable aviation fuels mushrooming in the EU, but finance needed -NGO
Published 11:54 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 11:54 on January 24, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The number of announced sustainable aviation fuel projects in the EU is on the rise, meaning the bloc could meet its target for green fuels, an NGO study revealed on Wednesday, but only if final investment decisions are taken.
The number of announced sustainable aviation fuel projects in the EU is on the rise, meaning the bloc could meet its target for green fuels, an NGO study revealed on Wednesday, but only if final investment decisions are taken.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy