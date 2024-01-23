Technical Officer, Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA) Crediting Standard, Winrock/Environmental Resources Trust – Remote/Little Rock/Arlington

About Us

Winrock International is a nonprofit organization that works with people in the United States and around the world to empower the disadvantaged, increase economic opportunity, and sustain natural resources. Winrock matches innovative approaches in agriculture, natural resources management, clean energy, and leadership development with the unique needs of its partners. By linking local individuals and communities with new ideas and technology, Winrock is increasing long-term productivity, equity, and responsible resource management to benefit the poor and disadvantaged of the world.

Environmental Resources Trust (ERT), a wholly-owned nonprofit subsidiary of Winrock, has been selected by the U.S. State Department, the Bezos Earth Fund and Rockefeller Foundation (the Partners in the Energy Transition Accelerator, ETA, announced at COP27) to develop and administer the sectoral carbon crediting certification standard used by the ETA. ERT was selected based on its experience operating both the American Carbon Registry (ACR) and the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART). Founded in 1996, ACR has over two decades of unparalleled experience in development of rigorous, science-based carbon crediting standards and methodologies as well as operational experience in the oversight of high quality carbon project listing, verification, registration, credit issuance, serialization and on-line retirement reporting. Constituted in 2018 and with the publication of The REDD+ Environmental Excellence Standard (TREES) in 2021 and the launch of the LEAF Coalition, ART is emerging as the leading global standard for jurisdictional REDD+.

Both ACR and ART work in regulated and voluntary carbon markets. ACR is the leading Offset Project Registry (OPR) for the California Cap-and-Trade Program and an approved OPR for Washington State’s Cap-and-Invest Program. In the OPR role, ACR works with the relevant state regulatory agency to oversee the registration and issuance of compliance-eligible Registry Offset Credits, which once transitioned to compliance offset credits can be used by capped entities towards emission reductions obligations. ACR and ART are also both approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to supply credits to airlines to meet CORSIA targets and both have an MoU with the government of Singapore to supply credits for use towards government carbon tax obligations starting in 2024.

Position Summary

The Technical Officer, Energy Transition Accelerator Crediting Standard provides technical expertise within ERT, including analysis and project management in the development of a sectoral crediting standard for the Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA) initiative. This includes working with carbon market and relevant sector experts to develop all elements of a standard including eligibility criteria, crediting baselines, assurance of additionality, mechanisms to address leakage, uncertainty and non-permanence, avoiding double counting, and requirements for monitoring, reporting and third-party verification.

The Technical Officer will have knowledge of the energy sector, familiarity with global carbon markets, as well as experience in developing countries.

Key Responsibilities

Serve as the Technical Officer for the development of the ETA carbon crediting standard including statistical analysis, preparation of materials, collaborating with partners and serving as an independent contributor to the following:

Contribute to an iterative standards and methods development process and testing options in real world contexts, including collaboration with pilot countries and with relevant international organizations

Support the development of relevant sector-specific safeguards mechanisms for incorporation in the Standard

Support relationships with partner(s) and funder(s) to develop milestones and report on progress towards agreed objectives

Support engagement with relevant stakeholders as part of the standards development process to ensure technical feasibility and political buy-in

Engage in communications with partner(s) and funder(s) as well as external communications, as agreed and appropriate, regarding the standard development process/progress

Support the implementation of the (global) public stakeholder comment process

Ensure good governance including a transparent process to evaluate and resolve technical and policy issues identified during the public comment period and during program implementation

Support the development of specifications for a registry platform

Support implementation of a plan to socialize the program with key stakeholders to ensure market acceptance and uptake including appropriate outreach, communications and education efforts

Identify opportunities and partners for business development / market expansion; Contribute to efforts for funding and implementation of selected opportunities

Help to secure important carbon market accreditations and approvals

Serve as an ERT representative in relevant global forums

Qualifications and Background

Education: Advanced degree in Environmental Science, Physical Sciences, Natural Sciences, Engineering, Forestry, Agriculture, or related field.

Experience:

Experience with electricity markets in developing countries

Experience with statistical analysis of electricity generation

Basic understanding of GHG accounting and verification standards and willingness to deepen knowledge

Apply here: https://grnh.se/a8c39d842us

Closing Date: February 23, 2024