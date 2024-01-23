Canadian watchdog estimates C$1 bln impact from removing federal “tax on a tax”

Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Published 19:05 on January 23, 2024 / Last updated at 20:04 on January 23, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes
The removal of the federal goods and services tax (GST) typically applied to Canadian carbon pricing would reduce federal revenues by C$1.0 billion ($741 million) in 2030-31, Canada’s government budget watchdog reported on Tuesday.
