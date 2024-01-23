Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas > Canadian watchdog estimates C$1 bln impact from removing federal “tax on a tax”

Canadian watchdog estimates C$1 bln impact from removing federal “tax on a tax”

Published 19:05 on January 23, 2024  /  Last updated at 20:04 on January 23, 2024  / Allison Gacad /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes

The removal of the federal goods and services tax (GST) typically applied to Canadian carbon pricing would reduce federal revenues by C$1.0 billion ($741 million) in 2030-31, Canada’s government budget watchdog reported on Tuesday.
The removal of the federal goods and services tax (GST) typically applied to Canadian carbon pricing would reduce federal revenues by C$1.0 billion ($741 million) in 2030-31, Canada’s government budget watchdog reported on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.