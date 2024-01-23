Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA
> EU’s post-2030 climate action must cut across all policy areas -report
Published 23:01 on January 23, 2024 / Last updated at 18:36 on January 23, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, EU ETS
The EU needs to mainstream climate action across its policy landscape post-2030 in order to reach net zero emissions by 2050, with strengthened efforts to electrify industry, support low-income and rural households, and raise public funding, according to a report released on Wednesday.
