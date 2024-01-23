Landbanking Group releases consultation paper on new nature asset class

German-based tech startup Landbanking Group has released a consultation paper ahead of a planned launch of a new nature asset class in a bid to foster investments in ecosystem preservation, restoration, and improvement.

The group released the consultation paper on Nature Equity, dubbed as “an innovative financing model designed to support nature protection and restoration initiatives”.

“Nature is a critical infrastructure for businesses, the economy, and society at large. However, our stock of natural capital is rapidly depreciating because we fail to invest in its maintenance or restoration,” the paper said.

Nature Equity assets aim to reward land stewards for protecting and restoring ecosystems through outcome-based payments while enabling investors to gain solid proof of nature stewardship.

A contract will be signed between the land steward and the investor that links the payment to a biophysical nature preservation or uplift unit, and must adhere to specific monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) rules, the consultation paper said.

Nature Equity assets would be exchanged on the Landler online platform, developed last year by the Landbanking Group with $11 million in financing, and contracts and transactions would be recognised on the balance sheets of both the land stewards and the investors.

“This marks a decisive shift from current nature markets, fostering trust and enhancing liquidity to attract fiduciary-grade capital,” the company said.

“Today’s funding streams, largely based on government support, philanthropy, land purchases, or compensation, are insufficient. And importantly, they do not establish a fiduciary-grade contract between the provider and buyer of natural capital.”

As of mid-2023, governments have pledged $30 billion for programmes against biodiversity loss, with only $160 million raised, the paper said.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), additional annual investments of $700 billion in nature preservation and restoration is needed by 2030 to meet global nature conservation and restoration targets.

Under the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), countries are required to protect 30% of their land, sea, and freshwater by 20230 to halt and reverse the loss of natural ecosystems.

“Nature Equity will allow natural capital investments to attract fiduciary capital, remove the barrier between sustainability and financial accounting, and gradually establish a new asset class with a growing group of investors,” the consultation paper said.

Munich-headquartered Landanking Group launched in Apr. 2022, aiming to enhance MRV through new technologies.

“Today, the offering exists for moderate grass- and croplands, but soon we will cover tropical agro-forestry, moderate peatland and forests, tropical savannah grasslands, and so on. We have the aspiration to offer structured MRV across all biomes by 2025,” said Martin Stuchtey, founder and co-CEO of the Landbanking Group.

The Landbanking Group is among the eight members of a cohort focusing on nature technology and innovation, launched earlier this month by the network Climate Collective.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

