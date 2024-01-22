Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
CBAM
> Green steel sector hindered by EU ETS prices -report
Green steel sector hindered by EU ETS prices -report
Published 17:46 on January 22, 2024 / Last updated at 19:54 on January 22, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
Some aspects of the EU ETS are responsible for the scarce success of steel production that uses low-carbon technologies, according to a report published on Monday.
Some aspects of the EU ETS are responsible for the scarce success of steel production that uses low-carbon technologies, according to a report published on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy