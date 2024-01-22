Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas
> Ocean removals firm secures $21.5 mln in Series A to expand carbon capture technology
Ocean removals firm secures $21.5 mln in Series A to expand carbon capture technology
Published 09:35 on January 22, 2024 / Last updated at 09:35 on January 22, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A Californian ocean carbon startup has announced a significant expansion of its Series A funding round securing an additional $21.5 million, earmarked for the commercialisation of its nascent carbon capture technology.
A Californian ocean carbon startup has announced a significant expansion of its Series A funding round securing an additional $21.5 million, earmarked for the commercialisation of its nascent carbon capture technology.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy