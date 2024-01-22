Japanese giant eyes biogas CCS credits through Scandinavian investment

Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Published 08:13 on January 22, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:31 on January 22, 2024  / Helen Clark /  Asia Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Voluntary

A Japanese trading house plans to start earning credits from carbon capture and storage (CCS) work from next year via a new partnership with a Norwegian company.
