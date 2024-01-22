Carbon Programs Officer, CO2 Australia – Brisbane

The Company

Our client CO2 Australia is Australia’s leading environmental services company and has been delivering projects nation-wide since 2004. They are a wholly Australian-owned environmental services company and consultancy dedicated to providing solutions for our clients that maximise positive outcomes for them and minimise the environmental impacts of their operations and products.

The Role

The Carbon Programs Officer role will assist in the coordination of the carbon reduction and carbon offsetting projects for CO2 clients. This involves preparing crediting applications for carbon sequestration projects under the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF); research into Australian legislation related to carbon offsetting; developing field data collection methods and procedures; and preparing field work.

Please note this role will require overnight stays, during which you will typically be travelling alone.

Key Responsibilities

Data Management

• Handle complex datasets with high attention to detail.

• Complete technical project, desk-based work.

• Ensure field data is processed in a timely and accurate manner including measurements, UAV data and safety records following field work; and

• Ability to learn and apply FullCAM for all methodologies under the Emissions Reduction Fund.

Project Compliance and Reporting

• Preform and develop quality assurance documents for existing and future projects.

• Assist in the development, and implementation of, information management tools, procedures, and systems.

• Determine changes in project operation and implement changes as per method requirements and regulator requests.

• Assist the carbon programs manager with submission of crediting applications.

• Undertake varied research, analytical, data management and information collation tasks relating to projects.

• Assist Carbon manager on registering and managing projects.

About You

You will enjoy working in a smaller organisation and rolling up your sleeves to contribute to the team and broader organisation as required. You will also be a natural communicator and collaborator who enjoys sharing ideas and imparting knowledge. Innovative and creative thinking are also strengths of yours, as is looking for continuous improvement opportunities.

Please note candidates must be licensed to drive a motor vehicle.

Required Skills and Proficiencies include:

Formal

• Bachelor’s degree in relevant field (science, technology, engineering, math)

Experience

• Demonstrated one year experience in data management (previous employment or advanced study both accepted).

• Experience participating in field work in remote areas.

• Skill in report writing.

• Knowledge of the carbon industry and/or experience with coding and geospatial information systems will be highly regarded (but not essential).

Rewards and Culture

While delivering on consulting services focusing on biodiversity and carbon offsets, CO2 Australia isn’t your typical corporate, multinational environmental consultancy. They offer exciting opportunities to contribute to the burgeoning field of environmental co-benefits and quantification of natural capital.

CO2 Australia’s team is also united in their dedication to all things environment and bring passion, knowledge, and innovation in equal measure. You will find a culture where people share knowledge, where there is a focus on work life balance and colleagues are all willing to roll up their sleeves and contribute to whatever needs doing.

Successful candidates will also be provided with:

• Access to the CO2 Australia Employee Share Plan.

• Training in the use of the CO2 Australia geographical positioning system and the CO2 Australia quality assurance procedures.

• Tools of trade: lap-top computer, work tools, work apparel and a mobile phone.

How to Apply

Apply now by submitting your current CV (in word format), via our online application process.

For a confidential discussion or to review the information pack, please contact Claire Black on 0407821086 or claire@talentnation.com.au

To be eligible to apply, you must have unrestricted rights to work in Australia.

