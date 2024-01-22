Senior Sales Trader UK ETS, ACT Group – London

Who we are

ACT Financial Solutions trades carbon units such as UKA’s which are used to comply with UK-ETS obligations. We have access to a diverse range of carbon emissions certifications relating to carbon trading projects all around the world. Our knowledgeable carbon emission traders are perfectly positioned to match corporate compliance with compatible certifications and carbon emission trading projects.

ACT Commodities has a global presence and trades a wide variety of environmental products. We specialize in helping our clients achieve their environmental and sustainability objectives by trading carbon offsets, green gas and electricity to sourcing, blending and delivering fuels and biofuels around the globe.

As a Sales Trader you will work with the counterparties of various sizes in different industries, each with their own set of exciting challenges. You will create, manage and grow your own portfolio of clients, using your strong interpersonal skills, and stellar communication skills to gain your clients’ trust.

You will find your own leads and through extensive cold calling you will break down barriers and go the extra mile to ensure you stand out to clients.

You will also have the full support of your colleagues each, like you, with their unique set of skills and clients, and you will work together to close deals. Through our collaborative way of sharing industry knowledge across our entities, we ensure that we always have the latest know how regarding our corresponding markets. This approach means that you as well as our clients will benefit from the entirety of our knowledge, experience, and network.

You’re a young and ambitious professional with experience in finance and/or sales. A cold calling pro and charismatic portfolio manager with an entrepreneurial spirit. You are also self-motivated and keep going even when things get tough, are eager to learn, welcome constructive criticism and are not afraid to fail and try again.

Native British speaker;

Bachelor’s/ Master’s graduate, preferably in Business, Economics or Finance;

3 – 5 years’ experience in Sales/ Trading / Brokerage / Business development;

Experience in environmental markets;

Excellent communicator with great interpersonal skills;

A natural sales or business development personality;

Not afraid to cold call and approach people;

Energetic, curious and ambitious;

Driven to close deals and prove yourself.

Competitive remuneration and generous bonus plan;

Comprehensive career development training (negotiation, sales, communication, our products);

Relocation fee reimbursement;

25 vacation days per calendar year;

Exciting sales target incentives;

Opportunity to travel

