Forest Carbon Manager, Appalachian Carbon Exchange – Tennessee

Full Time

Responsibilities

Manage the ACE Forest Management program, including project accounting, carbon modeling, landowner communications, contracting, and other program details within required timelines.

Develop and manage forest carbon and ecosystem services research initiatives as needed, working within cross-functional partnerships to implement research framework and lead on the ground implementation

Participate in or lead new carbon project development feasibility assessments including researching protocols & methodologies, assessing regional capacity/availability, and developing high-level credit generation models under different third-party standards like ACR, VCS and Puro.earth.

Working alongside ACE outreach efforts, solicit and build relationships with partners and landowners in Central & Southern Appalachia.

Keep up to date on new policies, methodologies, standards, tools, and remote-sensing technologies that influence carbon and ecosystem markets.

Who you are

3 to 5+ years experience working in forestry, carbon project development, land-use management, ecosystem modeling, or related fields

Experience working with forest carbon or ecosystem modeling and quantification is highly desirable.

Familiarity with the carbon project development process, including modeling, quantification, monitoring, and/or verification.

Strong communication (presentation and written) skills, including communicating to non-technical audiences.

Proficient in mapping software such as Esri, ArcGIS, or Mapbox.

Experience with Microsoft Excel, GIS and database management are required.

Ability to travel and to perform occasional field work in remote, steep rugged terrain, and inclement weather.

Has demonstrated and successful experience working remotely.

Nice to have

Has previous experience with start-ups and eager to help them grow.

Has previous experience with non-profits.

Has a strong desire to build professional experience and relationships at the frontlines of the climate solutions space.

What We Provide

This is a full time position with a start date of Mar 1, 2024

Expected workload is 40 hours/week, compensation based on experience between $55,000-$65,000

Benefits included or reimbursed

A unique opportunity to build extensive networks within the climate start-up ecosystem across the southeast.

Ability to learn and grow alongside professionals at the forefront of innovation in the nature based climate solution landscape

Opportunity to independently manage workflow within team schedules and organizational milestones

About Us

ACE is a non-profit llc, currently owned by the Tennessee River Gorge Trust. We are a localized market for high-quality, nature-based carbon projects, facilitating the growth of regional investment into climate action in Central & Southern Appalachia.

Learn more at Appalachian Carbon Exchange

How to Apply

This is an ongoing search – Please submit a resume to Community@appalachiancarbonexchange.com with the subject line “ACE Forest Carbon Manager ”

Location

Apalachia, Tennessee, United States

Apply here: Community@appalachiancarbonexchange.com