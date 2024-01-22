Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Job Postings > Forest Carbon Manager, Appalachian Carbon Exchange – Tennessee

Published 00:17 on January 22, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:17 on January 22, 2024  /  Job Postings

ACE is a non-profit llc, currently owned by the Tennessee River Gorge Trust. We are a localized market for high-quality, nature-based carbon projects, facilitating the growth of regional investment into climate action in Central & Southern Appalachia.

Full Time

Responsibilities

  • Manage the ACE Forest Management program, including project accounting, carbon modeling, landowner communications, contracting, and other program details within required timelines.
  • Develop and manage forest carbon and ecosystem services research initiatives as needed, working within cross-functional partnerships to implement research framework and lead on the ground implementation
  • Participate in or lead new carbon project development feasibility assessments including researching protocols & methodologies, assessing regional capacity/availability, and developing high-level credit generation models under different third-party standards like ACR, VCS and Puro.earth.
  • Working alongside ACE outreach efforts, solicit and build relationships with partners and landowners in Central & Southern Appalachia.
  • Keep up to date on new policies, methodologies, standards, tools, and remote-sensing technologies that influence carbon and ecosystem markets.

Who you are

  • 3 to 5+ years experience working in forestry, carbon project development, land-use management, ecosystem modeling, or related fields
  • Experience working with forest carbon or ecosystem modeling and quantification is highly desirable.
  • Familiarity with the carbon project development process, including modeling, quantification, monitoring, and/or verification.
  • Strong communication (presentation and written) skills, including communicating to non-technical audiences.
  • Proficient in mapping software such as Esri, ArcGIS, or Mapbox.
  • Experience with Microsoft Excel, GIS and database management are required.
  • Ability to travel and to perform occasional field work in remote, steep rugged terrain, and inclement weather.
  • Has demonstrated and successful experience working remotely.

Nice to have

  • Has previous experience with start-ups and eager to help them grow.
  • Has previous experience with non-profits.
  • Has a strong desire to build professional experience and relationships at the frontlines of the climate solutions space.

What We Provide

  • This is a full time position with a start date of Mar 1, 2024
  • Expected workload is 40 hours/week, compensation based on experience between $55,000-$65,000
  • Benefits included or reimbursed
  • A unique opportunity to build extensive networks within the climate start-up ecosystem across the southeast.
  • Ability to learn and grow alongside professionals at the forefront of innovation in the nature based climate solution landscape
  • Opportunity to independently manage workflow within team schedules and organizational milestones

About Us

Learn more at Appalachian Carbon Exchange

How to Apply
This is an ongoing search – Please submit a resume to Community@appalachiancarbonexchange.com with the subject line “ACE Forest Carbon Manager ”

Location
Apalachia, Tennessee, United States

Apply here: Community@appalachiancarbonexchange.com

LinkedIn