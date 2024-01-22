Forest Carbon Manager, Appalachian Carbon Exchange – Tennessee

Full Time
Responsibilities
- Manage the ACE Forest Management program, including project accounting, carbon modeling, landowner communications, contracting, and other program details within required timelines.
- Develop and manage forest carbon and ecosystem services research initiatives as needed, working within cross-functional partnerships to implement research framework and lead on the ground implementation
- Participate in or lead new carbon project development feasibility assessments including researching protocols & methodologies, assessing regional capacity/availability, and developing high-level credit generation models under different third-party standards like ACR, VCS and Puro.earth.
- Working alongside ACE outreach efforts, solicit and build relationships with partners and landowners in Central & Southern Appalachia.
- Keep up to date on new policies, methodologies, standards, tools, and remote-sensing technologies that influence carbon and ecosystem markets.
Who you are
- 3 to 5+ years experience working in forestry, carbon project development, land-use management, ecosystem modeling, or related fields
- Experience working with forest carbon or ecosystem modeling and quantification is highly desirable.
- Familiarity with the carbon project development process, including modeling, quantification, monitoring, and/or verification.
- Strong communication (presentation and written) skills, including communicating to non-technical audiences.
- Proficient in mapping software such as Esri, ArcGIS, or Mapbox.
- Experience with Microsoft Excel, GIS and database management are required.
- Ability to travel and to perform occasional field work in remote, steep rugged terrain, and inclement weather.
- Has demonstrated and successful experience working remotely.
Nice to have
- Has previous experience with start-ups and eager to help them grow.
- Has previous experience with non-profits.
- Has a strong desire to build professional experience and relationships at the frontlines of the climate solutions space.
What We Provide
- This is a full time position with a start date of Mar 1, 2024
- Expected workload is 40 hours/week, compensation based on experience between $55,000-$65,000
- Benefits included or reimbursed
- A unique opportunity to build extensive networks within the climate start-up ecosystem across the southeast.
- Ability to learn and grow alongside professionals at the forefront of innovation in the nature based climate solution landscape
- Opportunity to independently manage workflow within team schedules and organizational milestones
About Us
ACE is a non-profit llc, currently owned by the Tennessee River Gorge Trust. We are a localized market for high-quality, nature-based carbon projects, facilitating the growth of regional investment into climate action in Central & Southern Appalachia.
Learn more at Appalachian Carbon Exchange
How to Apply
This is an ongoing search – Please submit a resume to Community@appalachiancarbonexchange.com with the subject line “ACE Forest Carbon Manager ”
Location
Apalachia, Tennessee, United States
Apply here: Community@appalachiancarbonexchange.com