Forest Carbon Modeling Lead, Pachama – Remote

The Role:

Pachama is looking for a Forest Carbon Growth Modeling Lead to join our team to help develop forest carbon projects under the new Verra ARR methodology. In this role, you would use spatial data paired with field inventory data and literature to derive the information necessary to develop robust credit yield estimates for agroforestry, reforestation, restoration projects throughout North and South America. Primarily, this work will entail developing new growth models to estimate carbon accumulation under a range of different growing and planting conditions in different regions of our priority geographies. In addition, you will source the necessary data and information to estimate the natural risk and leakage deductions of carbon projects to provide a more robust estimate of project credit yields.

You would be excited about this role if you love the idea of moving fast with a high degree of independence in a growing start-up and working cross-functionally in an interdisciplinary company. You have 5-10 years of experience in forest restoration and growth modeling and have experience working Verra. You stay current with new data, models, and scientific literature that informs that the state of the art for forest growth models. You love to problem solve and are comfortable with tools like GEE, Python and QGIS. You enjoy communicating with others and are excited to speak to findings with a variety of team members.

Location:

This role is remote with a preference for being within 3 hours of Pacific time. This role will require occasional travel internationally for project-specific work.

Who We Are:

Pachama harnesses AI and satellite data to empower companies to confidently invest in nature. Using the latest technological advances, Pachama delivers continuous insight into how forests sequester carbon, protect wildlife and benefit local communities. These insights enable leading companies to find the world’s best projects and track their impact over time while also helping land stewards earn an income with tools to develop carbon projects and secure funds.

Pachama has evaluated hundreds of nature-based carbon projects around the world and originated its own Pachama Originals projects across Brazil, Mexico and the United States, driving funding to protect and restore millions of hectares of land. The company has served climate leaders such as Salesforce, Nespresso, Shopify and Boston Consulting Group and is backed by investors including Lowercarbon Capital, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Future Positive, Amazon Climate Pledge Fund, Y Combinator and Deutsche Telekom.

What You Will Help Us With:

Develop and/or employ tree growth models for agroforestry, reforestation and restoration projects for eco-regions across North and South America

Source the data and information and conduct analyses necessary to support the estimation of natural risk and leakage deductions for carbon projects

Conduct a range of additional research and analyses necessary to support the development of carbon credit yield estimates that a new carbon project may receive

Collaborate with project technical teams to develop and/or update tools and processes for generating carbon credit yield estimates for projects.

Assess the eligibility of new projects using geospatial data, literature review, with consideration of carbon project methodologies

Experience & Skills We’re Looking For:

Experience developing and applying forest growth models including obtaining and processing necessary input data (field inventories, literature, etc.)

Experience with common forest growth and yield models such as forest vegetation simulator, open stand model, etc

Experience using Python, Github, QGIS and Google Earth Engine and a strong statistical background

Familiarity with agroforestry and reforestation projects and Verra methodology

Familiarity with typical silviculture and forest management practices as they relate to stand growth dynamics

Excellent written and verbal communication

Independent professional experience working to develop carbon projects or similar forest restoration projects

Ideally fluent or proficient in Spanish

The salary range for this position is $118,000 USD to $126,000 USD. Salary ranges are determined by role, level, and location. The salary for each posting reflects the compensation for new hire salaries for the position across all geographic locations. Individual pay is determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, and relevant education or training. The position is also eligible for equity.

Even if you don’t meet all these requirements, we encourage you to apply if this job description excites you. We are looking for ambitious people to help make an impact on climate change. That purpose requires us to bring together a diverse set of people with different backgrounds, perspectives, and skills to create solutions that work for all.

Apply here: https://jobs.lever.co/pachama/572103e1-f1c8-436b-be72-e6addde7fb3a