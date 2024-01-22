General Counsel, Chestnut Carbon – New York City

Chestnut Carbon is a forestry and nature-based investor and carbon offset developer focused on projects of the highest quality through afforestation and reforestation strategies. Chestnut is accelerating the path to net zero through nature-based carbon sequestration projects that are additional, bio-diverse, and verifiable. Chestnut Carbon envisions the acquisition, afforestation, and management of a 500,000 – acre operating land base by 2030.

The General Counsel acts as a trusted legal adviser, barometer and sounding board to the senior leadership team, and is responsible for leading company legal initiatives. The General Counsel advocates for the company’s legal interests, provides senior management with expert, strategic legal advice, leads and manages the internal legal function, provides hand on legal assistance to the organization and oversees the retention and management of external counsel. The role ensures the company is at all times operating within the law and is directly involved in all significant legal matters affecting the organization. For the right candidate this role would transition over time to become both our General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer.

Responsibilities

Substantively contributes to the development of corporate policies, procedures and programs which have a legal or regulatory impact.

Provide continuing counsel and guidance to the CEO and senior management on a broad range of day to day legal and governance matters.

Draft, review, and negotiate a wide range of contracts, for carbon credit transactions, real estate transactions, financial loan agreements, and corporate transactions.

Advise on legal aspects of the company’s business structures and financing.

Act as key lawyer/legal advisor on all major business transactions, including acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures.

Ensure that the company conducts its business in compliance with all applicable state and federal laws and regulations.

Maintain or modify legal entities’ structure and documentation.

Review and draft agreements relating to all areas of the business, including employment, supplier, customer, and real estate.

Working alongside relevant stakeholders, review, update, and develop internal policies and procedures.

Oversee the selection, retention, management, and evaluation of all external counsel; manage outside counsel and provide general oversight and organization of their assignments and budget.

Keep abreast of standard practices and trends affecting the company’s industry and of changes in applicable laws and regulations and implement necessary changes and updates within the organization.

Manage the organization’s intellectual property portfolio and provide strategic guidance regarding intellectual property development.

Involved with legal matters related to insurance, any litigation, tax strategy matters, employment law, structuring investments, and general legal business issues.

Participate in executive management and board of directors’ meetings and present reports and recommendations regarding legal and risk management matters.

Other duties as required.

Requirements

A Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university and Juris Doctorate Degree (JD) from a leading American Bar Association accredited law school.

Member of the New York State Bar.

Qualifications

Minimum of 8 years of experience including both law firm and in-house practice.

Minimum of 3 years of financial services compliance/securities/regulatory-related experience preferred.

Broad legal experience relating to issues affecting companies in the renewable energy, forestry and/or agricultural industry, including regulatory compliance, product development, employment matters, and intellectual property.

Prior experience with commodities (physical and derivatives) and associated documentation (e.g. ISDA) preferred.

Public company experience preferred.

Experience in land or real estate acquisitions preferred.

Project finance experience is a plus.

An understanding of investment instruments and assets (e.g., private securities, infrastructure, energy, and other real assets) is a plus.

Experience with private equity ownership and governance and portfolio companies strongly preferred.

Experience advising all levels of a corporation (private and/or public) regarding a variety of business matters.

Litigation experience, in particular in employment and consumer matters.

Experience with complex contract drafting supporting negotiations.

Mergers and Acquisitions experience is a plus.

Must be willing to be hands-on and able to be both strategic and tactical.

Excellent judgment and business savvy, with a reputation for being a partner and problem solver rather than an obstacle to forward business momentum.

Must be able to collaborate in a practical way that drives speed of execution for business priorities while balancing legal risks in a sound manner.

Possess outstanding verbal and written communication skills, and the ability to deliver outcomes through persuasion and influence.

Build trusted, collaborative relationships at all levels of the organization and across different teams, divisions and sites.

Anticipate legal issues and generates practical, effective solutions designed to eliminate or mitigate risk.

Demonstrates a high degree of commercial and strategic acumen.

Is adaptable, resilient and comfortable with ambiguity and complexity.

Demonstrates a commitment to continuous improvement and learning.

Passionate about sustainability.

Willingness to roll up your sleeves.

Ability to thrive in a high growth and fast-paced environment.

Ability to work well under deadlines and adapt to changing business priorities.

Strong team-building skills, adept at forging positive relationships across the business.

Ability to self-manage and effectively prioritize.

Preferred experience presenting to the Board of Directors and Investors.

Authorized to work in the United States.

$300,000 – $350,000 a year

The base salary range for this position is subject to the chosen candidate’s experience and qualifications, determination of which is made in the sole discretion of Chestnut Carbon.

Innovative teams with diversity of thoughts, backgrounds, and experiences enable the firm to develop creative strategies and achieve better outcomes. Chestnut Carbon maintains integrity in all decisions and understands the long-term value of being environmentally and socially responsible. Teamwork is essential at Chestnut Carbon and creates the internal and external trust and support needed to quickly respond and adapt to the changing world. These values provide the foundation for Chestnut’s culture of dignity, respect, and inclusivity. We believe both strategy and organizational culture are critical to overall success; thus, Chestnut Carbon is not only committed to leading the global transition to net zero but is also committed to leading the industry with diversity and inclusion efforts.

All employees are eligible to participate in health, insurance, and 401K plan benefits on their first day of employment. Chestnut Carbon pays 100% of the cost of the employees’ health/dental/vision insurance. During each fiscal year of employment, employees will be eligible to earn a discretionary annual incentive bonus, based on company and individual performance targets.

Apply here: https://jobs.lever.co/Kimmeridge/8c9f99d4-2d7a-48e5-abe8-97730746973b