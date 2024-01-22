Carbon Broker, Carbon Market Solutions – Auckland/Wellington/Christchurch

Terms of Reference

Title: Carbon Broker

Place of work: New Zealand (Auckland, Wellington, or Christchurch)

Period: From Q2 of 2024 (i.e. – from April 2024 onwards)

Contract type: Employment Contract

Minimum Experience: University Degree and a minimum of 5 years relevant experience, post degree

Salary Range: To be determined – Base Salary + Bonus

Closing Date for Applications: Applications accepted up until 9 February 2024.

About Carbon Market Solutions Ltd or ‘CMS’

CMS (established 2003) is a leading New Zealand carbon broker and project developer which has successfully monetized over NZD 100 million in carbon credit sales, starting with the first deal back in 2005. The company focuses on assisting New Zealand companies in the carbon market and has a long track record of first in the carbon market in New Zealand, including successfully advising 3 of the first 4 joint implementation carbon credit deals ever from New Zealand, being the first company to import certified emission reductions (CERs) in 2006, the first company to successfully transaction in verified emission reductions (VERs) in 2007, and advising the world’s largest forestry carbon credits transaction back in 2009. Carbon Market Solutions is transitioning from being a wholesale seller of carbon credits back into also being a project developer. CMS has had extensive experience in selling carbon credits in New Zealand. However, in the past the company has also been involved in selling carbon credits in Australia, in the United States, in the UK and in Europe.

Recognizing the importance of using carbon credits to promote new investments in the area of clean energy and nature-based solutions, and the business opportunity to CMS from selling carbon credits, the company is seeking a New Zealand based carbon broker to start work for the company from Q2 of 2024 onwards. The individual selected for this position will form part of a small team that has a long track record of selling carbon credits in New Zealand and Australia and which is focused on expanding its network of companies and clients who will purchase carbon credits.

For more information see www.carbonmarketsolutions.com

Description of the Role

This role is a carbon credits business development and sales role, reporting directly to the CMS Managing Director and to the CMS Head of Brokerage and working closely with other key CMS staff and sub-contractors. The key task of this Head of Brokerage position is to identify carbon credit selling opportunities in New Zealand and Australia to sell carbon credits in both voluntary and compliance markets. The position will also support selling opportunities in other countries also but the focus will be on selling carbon credits with a main focus on both New Zealand and in Australia. The individual selected will be responsible for managing the junior carbon broker. In order to carry out this work the selected candidate will be required to work closely with the CMS Managing Director and with other CMS staff and sub-contractors, based both in New Zealand and internationally.

The selected candidate should also participate in all internal meetings related to CMS business development including the weekly team call every Monday between 9-10am each week.

Primary Focus

The primary focus of the carbon broker is to broker and/or trade different types of carbon credits in both New Zealand and Australia with a focus on identifying and developing new business opportunities.

Secondary Focus

A secondary focus for the carbon broker position will be in helping to sell carbon credits in other markets.

This Position reports to: Managing Director.

This Position has other responsibilities for: CMS Junior Broker

Working Hours

9am to 5.30pm with 30 min for lunch or 9am to 6.00pm with 1 hour for lunch

Flexible Working Arrangements

The position will involve working flexibility but there may be some requirements also for office based work. This will be a matter for discussion with interested candidates during the interview process.

Key Performance Indicators

– At least 5+ written proposals to sell VERs in the first three months

– Minimum 5,000 VERs sold in the first six months from the start date of employment

– 20,000 VERs sold in the first 12 months from the start date of employment

– Business Development support for at least one new carbon offset or removals project

Probation Period

There will be a probation period of three months from the date of starting the contract.

Reporting Requirements

Monthly reports required. All reports prepared shall be provided in English.

Place of work:

New Zealand (Auckland, Wellington, or Christchurch)

Required skills, work experience

The individually who is being sought to fill the carbon broker position should ideally have 5+ years of professional experience post degree in areas such as sales, marketing, brokerage, trading and business development. The candidate should ideally have had some previous experience and exposure to climate change related to work and to international carbon markets. Specifically,

– Relevant university degree in business, environment, marketing, (MAX 20 points if highly relevant degree, 15 points if less relevant degree.)

– 5+ years of professional work experience post-degree (5 points for 5 years with +1 point per additional year, MAX 10 points)

– Specific prior work experience related to sales and marketing (MAX 10 points both sales and marketing experience, 8 points if just sales experience, 6 points if just marketing experience, 0 points in neither)

– Specific life or educational experience that show an interest in climate change and/or carbon trading (MAX 5 points)

– Specific prior experience in working with climate change or carbon trading (MAX 5 points)

Please check if you meet these criteria before you apply. It is envisaged that all candidates scoring 35+ points out of a maximum of MAX 50 points will be invited for the interview and to the next stage in the selection process. Candidates scoring less than MAX 35 points may also be considered for interviews.

Travel Requirements

Travel will be required within New Zealand. Some travel may also be requested to Australia. The candidate affirms, in applying for this role, that they are willing to travel for the company in New Zealand and Australia. The costs of travel will either be paid for in advance by the company or reimbursed following the submission of valid tax receipts.

Conditions for Application

In applying for this position, you accept that you either have or are able to obtain the right to live and work in New Zealand. Preference will be given to those candidates who already have the full right to live and work in New Zealand.

How to Apply:

To apply, please send your CV and a short one page cover letter explaining why you think you are suitable for this role to john@carbonmarketsolutions.com with copy to michael@carbonmarketsolutions.com. As part of your CV please include at least two professional references.

– Cover Letter of 1-2 pages which defines and explains why you are interested in this role, your management experience, your sales experience and any previous interests, educational and/or work experiences related to climate change and/or the carbon market

– Please mention in your cover letter the date from which you would like to start if selected and an agreement is reached

– Full CV detailing all your relevant employment and educational experience

– At least two references as part of the CV

– If possible, a work related writing sample, showing how you write, not more than 10 pages

Application Deadline

o Applications are being accepted up until Friday 9th February 2024.

o Interviews are scheduled to be held in February-March 2024 and the selected candidate is expected to start by Q2 of 2024

o Application deadline may extended if suitable candidates are not found before this deadline.

Closing Date: February 9, 2024