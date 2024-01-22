Carbon Project Lead, Afforestation & Solar Projects, East Carbon Consultancy – Fujairah, UAE

Job Overview

As the Carbon Project Lead, you will spearhead the development of Afforestation and Solar projects, aiming for successful registration under chosen Standard schemes (Verra, Gold Standard, etc.) to attain carbon credits. Your role involves meticulous project management ensuring optimal outcomes in line with carbon principles and integrity criteria.

Responsibilities

• To manage the whole cycle of Afforestation and Solar projects development until registration to Standard scheme and carbon credits issuance, which includes managing pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, developing PDD (Project Design Document), liaison with Validator and Verifiers, registration of project, etc.

• To ensure that PDD complies with chosen Standard scheme requirements and international standards.

• To ensure alignment with methodological framework. To ensure adherence to timelines and standards.

• To ensure that project complies with UAE and Fujairah regulatory framework and any legal requirements for afforestation and solar projects.

• To conduct financial analysis and cost estimation needed to develop the project and maintain during its operation.

• To conduct an initial analysis of the potential carbon credits that could be generated from project.

• To ensures that the project undergo successful Validation, Verification, registration and credits issuance.

• To identify and manage any deviations from the selected methodology, ensuring proper documentation and justification.

• To oversee the development of a comprehensive monitoring plan for the project.

• To ensure that the monitoring plan includes all relevant data and parameters.

Requirements

• Bachelor and Master degree in either of the following fields: environmental science/engineering, sustainability, climate change, economics, finance, project management or any related spheres.

• Proven experience of managing afforestation and solar carbon project from initiation to successful registration with Standard Scheme (at least one registered afforestation and one solar project) – must requirement.

• At least 5 years of proven experience in the field of carbon market.

• Deep knowledge and understanding of VCMI and IC-VCM framework.

• Availability of ISO 14064 certificate.

