Forestry Carbon Project Developer, Hutan Synergy – Jakarta/Bangkok/Singapore

Background

Hutan Synergy is a joint venture established in Singapore by Hutan Kencana Group and Syngenera. Hutan Synergy has a pipeline of five forestry carbon projects in Indonesia, the most advanced of which is in the final stages of developing a Verra VCS-CCB Project Description (PD) document.

Hutan Kencana Group was established in Indonesia in 2021 to support ecosystem restoration efforts, protect biodiversity, and improve the wellbeing of communities around forests. The company creates innovative approaches to protect forests and provide alternative livelihoods to local communities.

Syngenera is a Singapore-headquartered company founded in 2016 focused on developing and managing Nature Based Solutions (NBS) projects in Southeast Asia.

To complement our team, we are seeking an experienced and highly motivated individual to serve as a Forestry Carbon Project Developer, based in Jakarta, Bangkok or Singapore.

Roles and Responsibilities

The candidate will be responsible for leading the development of project documents and monitoring reports in view of issuance of Verra Verified Carbon Units (VCUs) or other verified carbon credits. The candidate will provide technical and project-based leadership to ensure successful delivery of projects from concept to implementation. The key Roles and Responsibilities under this position are:

Lead the development of forestry carbon projects in line with Verra VCS-CCB or other relevant standards.

Provide guidance and support to the project team, ensuring highest standards of quality and integrity.

Lead the development of monitoring reports in close collaboration with the project team.

Lead the PD submission, including coordination of validation, verification and registration processes with Verra and relevant Verification/Validation Body (VVB).

Develop timely responses to public comments as well as to any findings from Verra and the VVB during the validation and verification process.

With support from a national consultant team, lead the development of the project document (DRAM) and monitoring report for the national registry (SRN).

Lead and manage the strategic development of carbon projects for Hutan Synergy in Indonesia and other countries in Southeast Asia.

Stay up-to-date on the evolving landscape of forestry carbon projects, including any changes in Verra and other standards as well as those related to international processes (Article 6 of Paris Agreement).

Develop and coordinate project monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) in compliance with both national and international standards.

Support other tasks as required.

Qualifications and Education Requirements

University degree in Forestry, Environmental Science, or related field.

Relevant prior experience with and proven track record of Verra VCS-CCB, REDD+, and/or other forestry carbon project development in Indonesia/Southeast Asia.

Strong project management skills and technical expertise in REDD+ and forest carbon projects.

Knowledge of carbon markets and related policies, regulations and programs.

Knowledge and understanding of relevant standards such as the CDM, VCS, CCB, SD Vista, Gold Standard, and FSC.

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English. Knowledge of Bahasa Indonesia is a plus.

Proficiency with MS Office, especially MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, and Google Suite.

Familiarity with tools such as the REDD+ SES, Open Foris, and QGIS a plus.

Hutan Synergy is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Women and underrepresented minorities are encouraged to apply.

To apply, email your CV and a cover letter to: agung@plumproject.id

Closing Date: February 10, 2024