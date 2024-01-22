Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas > Exxon sues activist group to block emissions-cutting shareholder resolution

Published 00:07 on January 22, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:07 on January 22, 2024  / Mark Tilly /  Americas, EMEA, International

ExxonMobil has filed a lawsuit against international climate activist group Follow This to block a proposal from going to a shareholder vote that is calling for sharper cuts to the company’s carbon emissions.
