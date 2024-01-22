Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas
> Exxon sues activist group to block emissions-cutting shareholder resolution
Exxon sues activist group to block emissions-cutting shareholder resolution
Published 00:07 on January 22, 2024 / Last updated at 00:07 on January 22, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Americas, EMEA, International
ExxonMobil has filed a lawsuit against international climate activist group Follow This to block a proposal from going to a shareholder vote that is calling for sharper cuts to the company’s carbon emissions.
ExxonMobil has filed a lawsuit against international climate activist group Follow This to block a proposal from going to a shareholder vote that is calling for sharper cuts to the company’s carbon emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy