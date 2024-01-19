Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas > Almost 350,000 offsets used against subnational Mexican carbon tax -official

Almost 350,000 offsets used against subnational Mexican carbon tax -official

Published 22:50 on January 19, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:50 on January 19, 2024  / Graham Gibson /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, South & Central, Voluntary

Almost 350,000 tonnes worth of carbon offsets have been used against the carbon tax of a Mexican state, according to an official presenting a report by the environmental market platform of the Mexican Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Almost 350,000 tonnes worth of carbon offsets have been used against the carbon tax of a Mexican state, according to an official presenting a report by the environmental market platform of the Mexican Stock Exchange on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.