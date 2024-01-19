Speculators continue to build CCA holdings as emitters reduce, amid ongoing WCA CFTC reporting hiatus

Published 22:18 on January 19, 2024 / Last updated at 22:18 on January 19, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US

For the second week in a row, regulated entities reduced net holdings of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) as speculators built positions, while both groups trimmed RGGI net length, amid an absence of reported data yet again for Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs), according to information published by the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Friday.