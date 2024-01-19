Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas
> Speculators continue to build CCA holdings as emitters reduce, amid ongoing WCA CFTC reporting hiatus
Speculators continue to build CCA holdings as emitters reduce, amid ongoing WCA CFTC reporting hiatus
Published 22:18 on January 19, 2024 / Last updated at 22:18 on January 19, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
For the second week in a row, regulated entities reduced net holdings of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) as speculators built positions, while both groups trimmed RGGI net length, amid an absence of reported data yet again for Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs), according to information published by the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Friday.
For the second week in a row, regulated entities reduced net holdings of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) as speculators built positions, while both groups trimmed RGGI net length, amid an absence of reported data yet again for Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs), according to information published by the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy